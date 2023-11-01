VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash Tuesday evening near Ivanhoe in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they received a call about a crash on Highway 216 at Beechwood Avenue around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that a 30-year-old man was driving a Ford south on Highway 216 approaching Beechwood Avenue at a high rate of speed. CHP says the driver did not have the vehicle’s headlights activated during darkness. Another man driving a Toyota was driving north on SR-216.

According to officials, the driver of the Toyota tried to turn west onto Beechwood Avenue but was unable to see the Ford due to its high rate of speed and the headlights not being activated.

Both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Ford to roll over multiple times.

Officials say the driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.

A one-year-old child was also in the Ford at the time of the crash. The child was properly secured in a child’s safety and only suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, CHP says.