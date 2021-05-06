CHP: 1 dead after man thrown from pickup, run over by big rig, outside Lemoore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A man is dead after officers say he was thrown from a pickup truck and run over by a big rig outside Lemoore on Thursday.

According to the CHP, the victim was traveling in the pickup when he was thrown from it. Another man was also thrown from the vehicle but was not hit by the big rig. The first victim was pronounced dead and the second victim is in critical condition in the hospital.

Officers say the pickup was driving on a dirt road west of Highway 198 before 3 p.m. – and pulled out in front of the big rig at Highway 198 when the crash took place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com