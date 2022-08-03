FIREBAUGH, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – One person is dead after a head-on collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner hauling tomatoes Wednesday evening, according to the CHP.

At about 9:50 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the area of Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue south of Firebaugh. Officers say the Hyundai driver, a woman in her 30s, was driving southbound on Highway 33 and the Freightliner hauling tomatoes was heading in the opposite direction.

For unknown reasons, the Hyundai swerved into the way of the Freightliner head-on causing the driver to be ejected, according to CHP. The woman who was driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The Freightliner driver, a man in his 60s, was unhurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved.