FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a head-on collision Friday night in Fresno County according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 180 near Dickenson Avenue, officers responded to a head-on collision.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found two vehicles, both with solo occupants.

After investigation, officers say they determined a car was headed east when it turned into the westbound lane.

The car collided with a truck that was heading west, according to CHP. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by CHP. Officers say the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

CHP says they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision at this time.

Witnesses of the collision are helping officers with their investigation at this time according to CHP.

CHP says that the stretch of Highway 180 from Dickenson Avenue to Floyd Avenue will be shut down while officers continue to investigate the incident.