TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died after a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a tree in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Monday around 6:00 a.m., CHP officers responded to a solo vehicle collision.

According to investigators, the car was driving north on Road 104 north of Avenue 72. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car and drifted to the left onto the dirt shoulder west of the road.

According to investigators, the car continued sliding north through a chainlink fence and struck a large tree. The collision with the tree was on the passenger side, according to officials. The passenger, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The driver had minor injuries, according to officials.

Investigators say they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.