VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man has died after he crashed into the center divider on Highway 99, got out, and then was struck by his own vehicle when a second vehicle collided with it, according to CHP.

Officers say the man was driving southbound on Highway 99 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, north of Avenue 328, and steered to the left causing the vehicle to crash into the concrete wall. The driver got out of the vehicle and was standing on the driver’s side. Another vehicle then hit the one that had crashed into the concrete wall causing it to spin around and strike the male driver.

According to the CHP, both drivers were taken to the hospital but the 32-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the 32-year-old man killed was not officially released.