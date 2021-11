FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Fresno county, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m at Temperance and Central avenues.

The CHP said a car ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck killing the driver of the car.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with injuries.