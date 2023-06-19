CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead following a solo car crash Friday evening near Porterville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday, June 16, at approximately 6:36 p.m. CHP says they received a call of a solo vehicle crash in the area of Road 208 north of Avenue 96.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 65-year-old male of Corcoran, CA was driving a 1994 Cadillac El Dorado southbound on Road 208 north of Avenue 96, at an unknown speed.

For unknown reasons, officers say the driver allowed the Cadillac to drift onto the west shoulder of Road 208 at which point the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, officers say the Cadillac overturned and crashed into a grape vineyard, located west of Road 208, north of Avenue 96.

Officers say the driver of the Cadillac was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash, officials say.