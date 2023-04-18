FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another received major injuries after the vehicle they were in was hit by an Amtrak train, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says on Tuesday at around 6:00 p.m., the driver of a sedan traveling westbound on Conejo and Peach avenues went around the crossing arms on a railroad track to pass traffic and was hit on its left side.

Officials say the driver, a male victim, died on impact, and the female passenger sustained major injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash, officials say. The identities of those involved have not been released.