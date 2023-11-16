VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say the Fresno Communication Center received a 911 call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the area of Avenue 320 and Road 132 on Thursday around 5:40 p.m. CHP Visalia Area responded to the scene and investigated the traffic crash.

CHP says it was determined a pedestrian was walking eastbound on Avenue 320 west of Road 132. At this time, a driver described as a 42-year-old male out of Visalia, was driving his Land Rover eastbound on Avenue 320 approaching the pedestrian.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the pedestrian was in the eastbound lane and got struck by the Land Rover. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries as a result of this crash. The driver and his passengers were uninjured.

The cause of this traffic crash is still under investigation. CHP says alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.