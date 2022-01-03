CHP: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Reedley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle near Reedley on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:00 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 after they spotted a 69-year-old man lying next to his bike in the roadway near the intersection of Alta and Manning avenues.

When officers arrived, they began performing CPR on the man, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been riding his bike on the right shoulder of the road and was staying out of the way of traffic.

A bicycle was seen laying across the roadway following the crash.

For an unknown reason, a truck reportedly swerved onto the shoulder and hit the back tire of the bike, causing the man to be thrown off onto the road.

Following the crash, officers say the driver took off without calling law enforcement for help and has not yet been identified.

It is unknown what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving, but officials say it should have minor damage to the front right grill.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.

