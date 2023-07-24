FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and six were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Elkhorn Avenue and Highway 41 just south of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, a commercial truck pulling a trailer traveling southbound on Highway 41 where the road goes from a four-lane highway to a two-lane, crashed into stopped traffic at the intersection.

Officials say preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the commercial truck was distracted, stopping him from reacting to the traffic that was stopped on the road ahead, causing him to strike the rear of a Toyota – which then struck a Chevrolet in front of it – which caused it to strike a commercial Ford in front of that one.

Both vehicles were pushed to the east of the roadway and officials say the Toyota had three occupants with the driver sustaining minor injuries, the female passenger was killed on impact and the infant in the back seat who was flown to a local hospital.

Officers say the occupants of the Chevrolet also received significant injuries.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash – with seven victims; officials say the crash remains an active scene and is under investigation.

Officers added to avoid this area as it will remain closed the next hour to clear the scene.