FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and three people are injured following a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., Fresno Area CHP says they received a call of an injury collision on Goodfellow Avenue west of Rio Vista Avenue in the County of Fresno. CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.

CHP says preliminary investigation indicated a 26-year-old female was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Goodfellow Avenue approaching slower-moving traffic. A 58-year-old male was driving a BMW 328i westbound on Goodfellow Avenue approaching oncoming traffic.

Additionally, a 24-year-old female was driving a Hyundai Accent eastbound on Goodfellow Avenue directly in front of the Chevrolet and a 49-year-old female was driving a Hyundai Accent directly behind the Chevrolet.

According to CHP, the driver of the Chevrolet realized she was closing in on the rear of the slower-moving Camry. The driver turned the Chevrolet to the left in an attempt to avoid colliding with the rear of the Camry. The Chevrolet struck the rear of the Camry and veered to the left entering the opposing lane, directly into the path of the approaching BMW. The Chevrolet struck the BMW head-on in the westbound lane.

CHP says the collision caused the driver of the Hyundai to take evasive but was unable to avoid colliding with the Silverado.

Officials state the driver of the BMW was transported to Adventist Hospital in Reedley but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet and Hyundai were transported to Kaiser Hospital and CRMC respectively for minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the Camry declined transportation for her minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. CHP says all involved were using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol and drugs were not a factor.