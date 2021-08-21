CHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after car slams into tree on Highway 41 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A passenger was killed and a driver was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on Highway 41 on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2 p.m., officials say a car was driving southbound on the 41 when it crashed into the center median and swerved towards the O Street off-ramp.

The car then reportedly slammed into a tree and began to catch fire.

The CHP says an officer arrived just seconds after the crash and was able to pull the unconscious driver out of the car. An ambulance crew arrived shortly after and pulled the passenger out.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital, where authorities say the passenger was confirmed deceased. Officers say the driver remains in critical condition.

It is unknown what caused the car to crash into the center median, but officials say alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be involved.