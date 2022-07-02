TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was caught shooting fireworks out of a moving vehicle and starting a fire along a highway on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 198 and Road 182 after someone called 911 to report a fire.

Investigators say the caller also reported seeing a person shooting fireworks out of a vehicle, causing the grass along the highway to catch fire.

A short time later, officers were able to track down the vehicle and pull it over.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found packs of roman candles sitting on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officials say the person who shot off the fireworks has been cited, and the Tulare County Fire Department will be seeking reimbursement for the cost of the emergency response to put out the fire.