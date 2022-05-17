MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was airlifted after being pinned in a vehicle following a collision near Madera.

Around 5:50 p.m. Monday, officers say a car driven by Guadalupe Tijerina from Fresno was traveling south at an undetermined speed on State Route 41 north of Road 406.

For reasons undetermined by investigators, Tijerina crossed over double yellow lines into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming truck.

The car drove by Tijerina then spun out and collided with a rock embankment east of Highway 41, according to officers.

Tijerina was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extracted by fire personnel. Tijerina was seriously injured in the collision and was airlifted to receive medical attention.

The truck came to rest on its wheels and its two occupants had minor injuries, according to officials.

CHP officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash and are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or questions about the incident is being asked to contact CHP Madera Area Public Information Officer Javier Ruvalcaba at (559) 675-1025.