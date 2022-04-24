CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Chowchilla on Thursday.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 23000 block of Road 15 ¾. The department says 33-year-old Abraham Barajas-Cedillo, who lived at the home, was shot several times and died at the scene. Deputies say they are still gathering witness statements and forensic technicians are reviewing evidence from the scene.

Detectives say they are searching for at least two adult males, who at the time, were wearing masks and clothing to hide their identities. Investigators believe this shooting could have been gang-related.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.