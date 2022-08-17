MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sally Moreno, the Madera County District Attorney said when she heard the news about Fredrick Woods’ parole being granted it was not what she had hoped for.

“I’m frustrated and disappointed, my reaction is based on the law”, Moreno said. “He doesn’t have an understanding of how his actions affect other people.”

It was back in 1976 when Woods and two other men, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld kidnapped a bus full of children and their bus driver, on their way to school in Chowchilla.

“Which captured the whole nation back in 1976 when it happened,” Moreno said.

She also added that Woods was not a model prisoner while behind bars.

“The focus of the parole hearing is what has happened while this inmate has been in prison,” she said. “This inmate has not performed well in prison and has demonstrated the same type of malformed thinking that got him into this trouble in the first place.”

Moreno also said they are doing all they can to keep Woods out of Madera County.

“I’m relatively confident and we’re working on that now that he doesn’t come to Madera County or any of the other counties that touch us not Merced, not Fresno, not Mariposa,” she said.

She said the children who are now adults still suffer from the trauma caused by the ordeal.

“They still have problems sleeping and recurring nightmares,” she said. “And that is something that will never change for those children.”

The Schoenfeld brothers in the case were granted parole, one in 2012 and the other in 2015.