Chowchilla pinstripe artist recognized as one of the best in the country

CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE) — Renowned pinstripe artist Craig Judd, has had his work on cars and toys featured in international magazines and on the big screen.

Now his work is on display at The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio. It’s part of the “American Stripes” exhibition on display through June. The museum is home to work by Andy Warhol and Norman Rockwell.

“I can’t believe it,” says Judd inside of his garage studio in Chowchilla. “You really have to raise the bar when you are with the best there is.”

The 74-year-old has been in the business for five decades.

“When you love what you do, you get great at it,” explains Judd.

Judd and his son plan to travel to Youngstown, Ohio in June to see the “American Stripes” exhibition.

More information on the Butler Institute of American Art is available on its website.