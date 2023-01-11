CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Chowchilla introduced its new Police chief Jeff Palmer Wednesday morning.

The city says after serving in the United States Marine Corps, Chief Palmer and his wife Diana moved to Chowchilla in 1998. Chief Palmer has spent his entire law enforcement career in Chowchilla where he and his wife raised their two sons Nick and Tyler.

Chief Palmer started as a Police Officer in the City of Chowchilla. After 24 years as an Officer, FTO, SWAT Operator, CRO, Sergeant, Range Master, D-Tac Instructor, Lieutenant, and Commander Chief Palmer says he is excited to take this next step.