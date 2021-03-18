Chowchilla farm on a mission for vaccine equity for ag workers

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Thursday, over 450 food and agricultural workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 at Agriland Farming Company in Chowchilla.

United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties, Agriland Farming Co., California Farmworker Foundation , Binational of Central California, and The Fresno Center pooled their resources to help protect workers in the vital food and ag industry.

This was the fourth vaccine clinic in recent weeks held at Agriland. The owner wants to coordinate vaccine clinics for hundreds of more farm workers. It’s part of the Listos California initiative, which helps vulnerable communities in the state prepare for crises.

“I’ve felt really good, thanks to God,” said Max Martinez, an ag worker who got vaccinated at the event. “Thankful for the opportunity that they’re giving me the vaccine. My family, my wife are also getting it.”

Martinez is an ag worker in Madera County. He encourages other ag workers like himself to seek out resources available to get vaccinated.

“Don’t be afraid,” he said. “It’s something that’s going to help to protect us, our family and more than anything our loved ones.”

Many ag workers are Latinos, a demographic which makes up about 40% of California’s population but accounts for over half of COVID-19 cases, according to state public health data. The state also reports less than 20 percent of vaccine doses have been administered to Latinos in California so far.

Communication is the key to success, according to Rico Peralta, Director of Program and Training ‎at United Way Fresno and Madera Counties.

“There’s some really nuanced questions about preexisting conditions,” Peralta said. “‘Have you ever had an diverse reaction to a vaccine? Have you ever experienced anaphylaxis?’ Could you imagine having that conversation in English with someone who speaks Mixteco?”

There are several paths ag workers can take to set up a vaccine appointment.

“I’d suggest reaching out to their employer, contacting the United Way,” said Christa Beckstad of the Madera County Farm Bureau. “There’s a farm bureau in each one of the counties. We’re all working closely with the counties and the individual providers.”

Agriland Farms plans to hold similar clinics working with vaccine providers as long as there is vaccine supply and worker interest.