VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia gets in the Christmas spirit with its “Deck the Home” decorating contest and allows Visalians to vote for their favorite homes.

The contest encourages Visalians to decorate and go all out for their homes.

Visalians can vote in a few categories and choose “Visalia’s choice.”

According to organizers, there is only one award category in the inaugural Deck The Home: Visalia’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Organizers say the Visalians’ Choice Award category is only based on photos. The other award categories are based on in-person judging.

Visalians can vote as many times as they would like at the City of Visalia’s website. The voting closes on Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers say that an interactive map and list of winners and all entrants will be available on Friday, Dec. 8. The map will be available on the City of Visalia’s Instagram.