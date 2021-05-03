Chlorine and other swimming supplies in short supply

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Prices are soaring on pool chlorine because of short supply going back to a fire at a major manufacturing facility last year.

But prices are also going up on things like pumps, filters, and pipes. The freeze that knocked out power to Texas also damaged swimming pool pumps and filter systems, contributing to a shortage of essential swimming pool equipment.

Ben Bogdanof of Vineyard Pools in Fresno says their suppliers have been out of things like heaters and lights. “You’re just waiting. There’s a lot of delays going on with the manufacturing. The demand has just gone crazy. The calls, backlog, and everything else. We’ve just never seen a season like this.”

Another local pool service tells me prices for equipment went up 15% across the board for equipment this March.

Although there are nearly-endless variations, an industry group places the average cost of basic pool upkeep at about $125 a month. Besides upkeep, they also show another monthly cost which adds to regular maintenance. This total pool ownership cost average is about $325. Prices appear to be rising regardless of a specific category.

“Cement, rebar, PVC, equipment — everything normally goes up. But we’re seeing a big increase in just, whether it’s demand or just a supply problem. … And we lock in these contracts so far out so you kind of have to float it and make it work.”

This is on top of skyrocketing chlorine prices because of a fire at a major manufacturing facility last year.

From upkeep to maintenance to installation. It seems higher prices are as inevitable as higher temperatures.

“Every time we see that nineties creep in or even when the hundreds come, people are going to call and they just can’t — it’s Fresno.”