China Peak to open Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – China Peak officials announced on Wednesday that the mountain resort is expected to be open this upcoming weekend as the holidays approach.

Officials say several inches of natural snow should be on the ground by Thursday morning and that due to snowmaking temperatures, guests will be welcomed to the resort this upcoming weekend on Dec. 11.

Resort officials say they will continue to make snow early through next week, but visitors can expect most, if not the entire mountain, to be reopened by Friday, Dec. 17 for the holidays.

To learn more about China Peak’s latest conditions, visit their website for more information.

