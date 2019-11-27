China Peak to open for the season Friday

Local News

China Peak Mountain Resort confirmed that they will open for business on Friday.

“With over two feet of fresh snow China Peak will open for the season on Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1,” General Manager Tim Cohee said.

China Peak will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with ski and snowboard lessons, rentals, retail, food and drink.

For more information, go to skichinapeak.com.

