FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With a break in the wet weather and most of Highway 168 cleared after multiple weeks of heavy rain and snow, many people are expected to head to Shaver Lake and China Peak to enjoy the snow this weekend.

“Just be aware again things can change at any given time, especially with that terrain that’s been washed out,” said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

While most of Highway 168 is free of debris, there still are sections being repaired.

“Just before the marina, just around the curve from the lake, we do have one-way traffic control due to the roadway that’s been washed out,” Salas continued.

While weather conditions are good, rock and mudslides are still a major concern.

“If you’re coming down the 168 on the westbound side it’s reduced to one lane that’s due to more rockslides and mudslides that are actively coming down,” said Salas.

Tim Cohee General Manager of China Peak, whose business relies on the 168 being open says he’s had it with the snow after the resort was closed for almost two weeks due to the rain and snow which caused major road closures and evacuations.

“People are tired of shovels and they wanna be on snowboards or skis and it’s not just us, everyone in the Sierra is tired of all of this,” said Cohee.

And with more snow expected, he says spring and summer activities will be impacted.

“Our challenge right now is removing snow to get our mountain bike park open in June… once we do finish the winter we have a summer season, we have a marina to open we have a mountain bike park to open we have weddings booked, everyone is freaking out saying we’re going to have snow in June yes we are,” Cohee said.