China Peak slated to reopen for the 2020-21 ski season

HUNTINGTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — China Peak Mountain Resort is set to open Sunday morning for 2020-21 ski season.

The resort faced “numerous challenges” in snowmaking over the past six nights with pump, pipeline failures at all hours of the night, which reduced opportunities to make snow on its way to a 9 a.m. opening, said Tim Cohee, Managing Partner, CEO and General Manager for China Peak. He said the snowmaking team has done a “heroic job” with a new snowmaking system.

Chair Six is slated to open, which serves the approximately 1.5 miles long Academy Run, rated for intermediate skiers and riders.

Cohee said there is no beginner terrain open at this time.

China Peak’s Day Lodge, Buckhorn, Jack’s Place, the cafeteria, ski and snowboard rentals, and its Sport Shop will also open.

The resort is watching temperatures this coming week to see if clouds will break from the higher elevations, which would allow them to open up Kaiser Run and its quad chair, Cohee said. If clouds don’t break, resort crews will focus on the lower half of the mountain, Chair Four, Middle Tollhouse and the beginner area.

China Peak’s inn will open Dec. 18 for holiday lodging and dining.

Cohee said the resort will observe all COVID-19 policies, including social distancing, wearing face coverings and indoor limitations.