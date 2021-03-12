China Peak reports receiving approx. 2 feet of snow in past 24 hours from latest storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — China Peak Mountain Resort reported it has received about two feet of snow in the past 24 hours from the latest snowstorm to hit the Sierra Nevada.

The storm brought 16 to 24 inches of snow as clear skies and sunshine with temps remaining in the 30s welcome skiers on Friday, said Tim Cohee, owner and general manager of the ski resort. Highway 168 is open and ski conditions are reported to be fantastic powder and packed powder.

China Peak expects to remain open through April 11 or 18.