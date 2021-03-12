China Peak reports receiving approx. 2 feet of snow in past 24 hours from latest storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — China Peak Mountain Resort reported it has received about two feet of snow in the past 24 hours from the latest snowstorm to hit the Sierra Nevada.

The storm brought 16 to 24 inches of snow as clear skies and sunshine with temps remaining in the 30s welcome skiers on Friday, said Tim Cohee, owner and general manager of the ski resort. Highway 168 is open and ski conditions are reported to be fantastic powder and packed powder.

China Peak expects to remain open through April 11 or 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com