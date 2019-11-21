China Peak projected to begin snowmaking operations before Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Winter is coming. China Peak Mountain Resort announced Thursday that it estimates snowmaking operations could begin before Thanksgiving.

The ski resort just above Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada said their snowmaking efforts are based on projected temperatures and the final stages of their new snowmaking system, according to Tim Cohee, China Peak owner and general manager.

China Peak said the timing for snowmaking could change depending on a winter storm system that is forecast to hit the area during Thanksgiving week.

Cohee said that they can not make snow unless it’s incredibly cold during the storm. Temperatures would have to be in the low 20s or teens, or else it would be too humid.

He added that the forecast right now is projecting fairly significant snow for the China Peak area around Nov. 27-30.

