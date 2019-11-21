China Peak projected to begin snowmaking operations before Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
China Peak resort-goers 'stoked' to be hitting the slopes early in the season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Winter is coming. China Peak Mountain Resort announced Thursday that it estimates snowmaking operations could begin before Thanksgiving.

The ski resort just above Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada said their snowmaking efforts are based on projected temperatures and the final stages of their new snowmaking system, according to Tim Cohee, China Peak owner and general manager.

China Peak said the timing for snowmaking could change depending on a winter storm system that is forecast to hit the area during Thanksgiving week.

Cohee said that they can not make snow unless it’s incredibly cold during the storm. Temperatures would have to be in the low 20s or teens, or else it would be too humid.

He added that the forecast right now is projecting fairly significant snow for the China Peak area around Nov. 27-30.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.