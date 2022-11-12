CHINA PEAK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a big day for snowboarders and skiers at China Peak as the winter sports resort opened earlier than planned.

China peak opened its slopes two weeks ahead of schedule thanks to its snow-making machines and a little help from mother nature.

“I don’t remember a time we have and I hope the snow continues and we get this good weather,” said Milana Zamora.

The resort initially planned to open during Thanksgiving weekend.

Park manager Troy Cohee says it’s a good start and hopes for the trend to continue.

“It’s definitely been three to five years since we’ve opened this early and at this rate, we’re lining up for a pretty amazing Thanksgiving holiday,” he said.

The early snowfall may have given the resort a head start but there is still more to be done.

“We definitely had to put a lot of work in, four feet is a lot of snow but it’s definitely not enough to get us open. Snowmaking is critical for us,” Cohee continued.

China Peak says it will continue to make snow to keep runways open throughout the winter.

“We still have a lot more work to do before Thanksgiving weekend, we will keep hammering the main trail. We don’t want to lose the top of the mountain,” said Cohee.

For now, winter sports enthusiasts will strap in and continue to take advantage of the fresh snow.