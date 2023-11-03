FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – China Peak is holding job fairs for the winter season this month at Sequoia Brewing Company – and at China Peak itself.

Organizers say they are hiring for seasonal both indoor and outdoor positions working at the ski resort. Managers at China Peak say a job there comes with benefits such as free skiing and snowboarding – and private days each month for just the staff. Staff are also given food and sports shop discounts; on-site housing is also available for many of the positions.

The first job fair was held on Friday at Sequoia Brewing Company and the remaining job fairs will be:

Nov. 4: at China Peak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 11: at China Peak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 1: at the Sequoia Brewing Company on Champlain and Perrin from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information visit China Peak’s website.