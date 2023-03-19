LAKESHORE, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – China Peak Mountain Resort is without power as of Sunday, and a social media post says it has been forced to temporarily close.

The outage was first announced Sunday morning, and was said to have been caused by a collapsed non-public structure near Buckhorn.

As of Sunday afternoon, a representative from China Peak released updated information stating that Southern California Edison is on scene. Staff at the resort says SCE technicians are working to determine the extent of damage, and they await to hear how long it will take to restore power to the facility.

The social media post continues on to say the resort will be closed through Monday, and hopes to reopen Thursday if things go well and the proper repairs are made.

Management acknowledges the upcoming storm, with an estimated snowfall of up to four feet and apologizes for the closure.

Visitors and ski enthusiasts are able to check the latest conditions on their Instagram and Facebook pages.