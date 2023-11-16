FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Occupants of a home in Fresno are safe after they were alerted that their home was in flames on Wednesday night, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Firefighters say they responded to a residential fire near Figarden Drive overnight.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the occupants of the home were alerted of the fire by a functioning smoke detector and were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say the fire is believed to have spread from the chimney to the attic space.

Firefighters encourage residents that if they plan to use a fireplace as temperatures continue to cool down, it’s recommended to have their chimneys inspected and cleaned by a professional prior to use.

They also recommend residents always make sure they have a functioning smoke detector in their home.