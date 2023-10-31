FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Avila’s Cancer Foundation will be holding its sixth annual Chili cookout fundraiser on Saturday at Woodward Park.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Woodward Park located at 7775 N. Fraint Road, Fresno.

Organizers say the event starts at noon and will run until 5 p.m.

For those who attend the event, organizers say they will be able to sample chillis and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. There will also be a snack bar, face painting, and unique items made by local shops at this event.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.