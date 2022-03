MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of an adolescent child was found at a home in Merced on Friday, according to police.

Officers say the body was found in the area of Barclay Way and M Street.

Investigators were notified of the body possibly being inside the home by law enforcement in Alameda County.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information.