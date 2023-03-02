A chemical found in Roundup and other weed killers was found in the majority of urine samples included in a CDC study. (Getty)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new study with assistance from UC Merced, shows children who are exposed to weed killer may suffer from liver inflammation and metabolic disorder in early adulthood.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, examined the agricultural use of glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide worldwide, near the homes of pregnant women and young children in Salinas Valley.

Researchers then measured the glyphosate and aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA) in their urine and assessed the children’s liver and metabolic health when they were 18 years old.

The research suggests that lifetime exposure to the popular weed killer and AMPA may increase the risks of disease in young adulthood that could lead to liver cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.