Child pornography found during home search in sexual assault case involving a 12-year-old, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 41-year-old Brent Cox was arrested Wednesday after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he was allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said he was in an open relationship with his wife, 36-year-old Jill Cox, and the girl’s 38-year-old mother. The two other suspects were both arrested Thursday as deputies searched the home where they all lived.

“This little girl never had a chance,” said Fresno County Sheriff‘s Office’s Tony Botti. “There was nobody in that house that was going to fight for her. They were all teamed up against her, and if not for somebody on the outside seeing something that just didn’t seem right, this probably would have never been discovered by us.”

The Sheriff’s Office said child pornography was found in the home, but wouldn’t say if the alleged victim was in it.

“But we do have another set of evidence that we had already collected with some incriminating photos pointing to the suspects and their involvement in the on-going abuse,” said Botti.

Detectives believe the alleged abuse dates back to May of 2020.

The two women allegedly involved are also facing felony charges, including conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child – but those charges could change as Fresno County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

Even after the 12-year-old girl was rescued from the home, a trauma support specialist with the nonprofit Mollie‘s House said the girl’s journey to recovery is just beginning.

“That’s their forming years. Their brain has not completely developed, so those stages of development that they go through have now been interrupted with inappropriate or mal-adaptive norms for them, and so they have to go through unlearning all of that and feeling safe,” said Renee Lane, Trauma Support Specialist for Mollie’s House.

Brent Cox was booked into Fresno County with no bail available. The District Attorney’s office released a list of nine felony charges against him Friday.

Most of the charges detail specific allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse. One charge states that Cox tried to stop the alleged victim from cooperating with investigators.

Prior felony convictions or strikes were also listed in the criminal complaint.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of sexual assault you can call the national hotline for help: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).