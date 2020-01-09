Child molestation charges filed against Porterville daycare owner

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County District Attorney announced charges against a Porterville daycare owner after being arrested for child molestation.

Police arrested Jose Luis Cortez Caballero, 58, for child molestation on Monday around 7:30 a.m., without incident and was booked into the Tulare County Jail on multiple counts of child molestation.

Jose Luis Cortez Caballero, 58, and his wife have operated Caballero Family Child Care for 22 years.

Tulare County District Attorney charged Caballero with eight total felony counts: seven counts of child molestation against one minor female victim and an additional count of child molestation against another minor female victim.

Police say the crimes were committed from November 2018 to November 2019 at a daycare operated by Caballero’s family.

Caballero was arraigned at the county pre-trial facility Wednesday afternoon where he pleads not guilty.

Caballero will return to court on Jan. 22, for a preliminary bail hearing and setting/bail hearing.

His bail was set at $250,000.

If convicted on all charges, Caballero faces life in prison.

