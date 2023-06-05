Person fatally struck by train in Madera Co., BNSF Railway says

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A seven-year-old child has been determined to be the victim who was struck and killed by a train in Madera Sunday morning, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene, around 9:30 a.m. to Road 15 1/2 and Avenue 29 and discovered a minor victim, who was declared deceased.

Officers say they responded to the area, along with Madera County Child Protective Services.

BNSF Railway officials say the train was traveling from Barstow with a destination set to Pasco, WA when the child was struck.

Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies say it appears the seven-year-old boy wandered from his fenced yard across the street to the train tracks, where he was struck.

A passing motorist observed the incident and alerted authorities.

Both parents of the child were home, and are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations.