Child in serious condition after hit by car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Fresno Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian on Ashlan and West.

Upon investigation, officers say a small SUV was driving eastbound on Ashlan with a fresh green light while a mother and her two kids attempted to cross southbound on the west side of West against a no-cross signal.

Officials say, due to speed the driver was unable to stop in time and hit her child who was around 5 years old. A witness was able to block the intersection with their car to protect the child from other drivers.

When authorities arrived on the scene they say the child was awake and breathing and was immediately transferred to a local hospital. The child is currently listed under serious condition and an officer is with the mother at the hospital awaiting a statement.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperative with them. Neither drugs nor alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that it is the pedestrian’s responsibility to make sure it is safe to cross an intersection and have enough time to do so.