FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Fresno late Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they responded to Belmont Avenue and Abby Street for a call regarding a vehicle that struck a child.

Upon arrival, officials say the boy was treated and immediately transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned the child, who was about 10 years old, was with his family collecting money for their grandmother’s funeral on Abby Street. During this time, a driver was traveling eastbound on Abby Street on a green light.

For reasons yet to be determined, officers say the boy left the center divide southbound on Abby Street and was struck by the oncoming vehicle. The driver pulled over, remained on scene, and is cooperating with investigators.

Detectives say it does not appear that alcohol or drugs are a factor in the collision and will be on scene investigating to determine exactly how the incident took place.