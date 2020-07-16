Child drowns in Reedley, firefighters say

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A child drowned in Reedley Wednesday evening, according to city firefighters, who say the victim was unresponsive after being pulled from the water.

Crews say they were called out to the 1200 block of F Street in Reedley for reports of a child drowning. Reedley Police officers arrived first and performed CPR.

The child was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

