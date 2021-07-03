Child drowns in Merced River near Livingston, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child drowned while swimming in the Merced River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a child was swimming in the river at Hagaman Park when they went underwater for an unknown reason.

The child was pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital, where authorities say they later died.

Officials aren’t sure of the age and gender of the child, or how long they spent underwater.

No other details have been released at this time