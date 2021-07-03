Child drowns in Merced River near Livingston, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO | The Merced River in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child drowned while swimming in the Merced River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a child was swimming in the river at Hagaman Park when they went underwater for an unknown reason.

The child was pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital, where authorities say they later died.

Officials aren’t sure of the age and gender of the child, or how long they spent underwater.

No other details have been released at this time

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com