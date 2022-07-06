FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child was found dead after a house fire Wednesday morning according to Fresno Fire Batallion Chief Devin McGuire.

Family members say a 7-year-old child was inside the home after a fire tore through it in Downtown Fresno.

McGuire says when crews arrived the house was fully involved. Several people were able to escape the fire by jumping out windows. One person was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg.

Fire crews respond to the house fire around 4:30 a.m. on College and Mckenzie avenues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.