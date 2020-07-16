KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Chief Hall ‘troubled’ by increase in violent crime, blames ‘order to release criminals’

Local News

He also took aim at efforts to 'defund' the police

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall on Thursday posted a scathing rebuke of the state’s handling of crime and an ongoing push to “defund” police.

Hall said he was troubled by an increase of shootings and stabbings since April.

“I have no doubt the irresponsible decisions made by some of our elected officials in Sacramento and the State Judicial Council’s order to release criminals, many with violent histories, back onto our streets have contributed to this increase,” Hall said.

Here is Hall’s full statement:

I am troubled to announce a dramatic increase in violent crime in our city. Like most major cities across this country, Fresno has also experienced a surge in violent crime. In fact, the Fresno Police Department has responded to a 71% increase in shootings and a 64% increase in stabbings since April.

I have no doubt the irresponsible decisions made by some of our elected officials in Sacramento and the State Judicial Council’s order to release criminals, many with violent histories, back onto our streets have contributed to this increase. Sadly, I also believe that the attack on the police profession and the lack of support from some of our elected officials is contributing to this spike in crime.

I support the Police Reform Commission and their efforts to improve community policing. However, I hope these efforts are not at the expense of holding those accountable who prey upon our citizens. Effective community policing requires a significant investment in your police department. Defunding and de-policing is not the answer.

As the commission moves forward, I pray they do not lose sight of violent crime in our community. We must never forget the primary function of Government is to protect its citizens. All police officers, including myself, have taken an oath to protect and serve this community.

After 42 years of serving this community, I can no longer stand silent and I am compelled to speak out for the silent victims of crime.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.