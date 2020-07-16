Chief Hall ‘troubled’ by increase in violent crime, blames ‘order to release criminals’

He also took aim at efforts to 'defund' the police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall on Thursday posted a scathing rebuke of the state’s handling of crime and an ongoing push to “defund” police.

Hall said he was troubled by an increase of shootings and stabbings since April.

“I have no doubt the irresponsible decisions made by some of our elected officials in Sacramento and the State Judicial Council’s order to release criminals, many with violent histories, back onto our streets have contributed to this increase,” Hall said.

Here is Hall’s full statement:

I am troubled to announce a dramatic increase in violent crime in our city. Like most major cities across this country, Fresno has also experienced a surge in violent crime. In fact, the Fresno Police Department has responded to a 71% increase in shootings and a 64% increase in stabbings since April. I have no doubt the irresponsible decisions made by some of our elected officials in Sacramento and the State Judicial Council’s order to release criminals, many with violent histories, back onto our streets have contributed to this increase. Sadly, I also believe that the attack on the police profession and the lack of support from some of our elected officials is contributing to this spike in crime. I support the Police Reform Commission and their efforts to improve community policing. However, I hope these efforts are not at the expense of holding those accountable who prey upon our citizens. Effective community policing requires a significant investment in your police department. Defunding and de-policing is not the answer. As the commission moves forward, I pray they do not lose sight of violent crime in our community. We must never forget the primary function of Government is to protect its citizens. All police officers, including myself, have taken an oath to protect and serve this community. After 42 years of serving this community, I can no longer stand silent and I am compelled to speak out for the silent victims of crime. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

