Chevron donates $100,000 to support local emergency response fund

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Chevron donated $100,000 to support Community Medical Centers and the Central California Food Bank through the Central Valley Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented and evolving crisis that necessitates a community-wide response, said Megan Lopez, a Chevron spokeswoman. “Chevron is proud to partner with the Central Valley Community Foundation to support organizations that are working tirelessly to ensure that families in need have access to food supplies, and that our healthcare workers on the front lines have the appropriate protection and equipment needed to help them save lives.”

The donation will be evenly distributed between the Community Medical Centers and the Central California Food Bank.

“This $50,000 donation from Chevron will make a significant impact in the lives of thousands of people suffering from this economic crisis.”

Andy Souza, President and CEO of Central California Food Bank.

Central Valley Community Foundation is continuing to accept donations to address growing and constantly changing challenges related to COVID-19.

Donations can be made by visiting www.centralvalleycf.org/donate.

