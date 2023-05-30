CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Graduation season kicked off in full force for many across the Central Valley, including the Clovis Unified School District.

Clovis Unified School District begins its graduation season Tuesday evening as the Clovis West Golden Eagles’ Class of 2023 will march into Veterans Memorial Stadium to “Pomp and Circumstance” and receive their high school diplomas.

For the next two weeks, 3,200 seniors will be celebrated at CUSD’s eight ceremonies which will include remarks from the school principal and senior speakers.

Here is Clovis Unified’s Class of 2023 Graduation Schedule:

Clovis West High – 7:30 p.m., May 30, Veterans Memorial Stadium

– 7:30 p.m., May 30, Veterans Memorial Stadium Buchanan High – 7:30 p.m., May 31, Veterans Memorial Stadium

– 7:30 p.m., May 31, Veterans Memorial Stadium Clovis North High – 7:30 p.m., June 1, Veterans Memorial Stadium

– 7:30 p.m., June 1, Veterans Memorial Stadium Clovis Adult School – 11:00 a.m., June 3, Mercedes Edwards Theatre

– 11:00 a.m., June 3, Mercedes Edwards Theatre Alternative Education – 6:00 p.m., June 5, Mercedes Edwards Theatre

– 6:00 p.m., June 5, Mercedes Edwards Theatre Clovis Online School – 7:30 p.m., June 6, Lamonica Stadium

– 7:30 p.m., June 6, Lamonica Stadium Clovis East High – 7:30 p.m., June 7, Lamonica Stadium

– 7:30 p.m., June 7, Lamonica Stadium Clovis High – 7:30 p.m., June 8, Lamonica Stadium

School officials say that all the graduations will also be live-streamed for those who can not attend in person.