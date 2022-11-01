f you purchased a Powerball ticket in Visalia you better check your ticket.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Visalia you better check your ticket.

A ticket worth $790,446 was purchased at the Chevron at Walnut Avenue and Akers Street for Monday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery.

Two people matched five numbers one in Los Angeles and the second in Visalia.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and the red power ball 13.

The Lottery says the next drawing is Wednesday night. The grand prize is now $1.2 billion because there was no jackpot winner Monday night.