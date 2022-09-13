TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Carnival rides are an essential part of any county fair. That is no exception to the Tulare County Fair that is taking place from Wednesday through Monday.

Along with an array of returning rides, Tulare County Fair officials have announced that Helm and Sons will be featuring a line-up of new attractions for youngsters. These include The Land of Dinosaurs, the Paratrooper, the Grand Prix Coaster, Ballistic Swings, and a Circus Trail.

Some of the returning favorites include the Clown Around, the Go Gator Kid Coaster, the Hy Five Ferris Wheel, the Paratrooper, and the Spin Move.

“Helm and Sons strives to provide a good time for all, and they deliver this every year, giving kids of all ages a chance to have fun while staying safe. We are fortunate to have this team at our fair each year.” -Tulare County Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo

For more information on the Tulare County Fair visit their website at www.tcfair.org or call (559) 686-4707.