FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno City Council members will now look to make a move to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Luis Chavez has joined Garry Bredefeld, as both city council members look to run for separate districts in 2024.

Chavez told us Wednesday that he will run for Fresno County District 3, against his former boss, current Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero.

Chavez currently represents the City of Fresno District 5, which includes parts of south and southeast Fresno.

As a county supervisor, Chavez said he will work to tackle issues like homelessness and infrastructure.

“I’m familiar with the neighborhoods, I’m familiar with the constituents, their needs, and more than anything, I grew up in that neighborhood. So I want to make sure that they have access to a lot of those resources. And that’s what I plan to do,” said Chavez.

Incumbent Sal Quintero said he will run to hold onto the District 3 seat in 2024.

He and Chavez both say they have yet to talk about Chavez’s newly announced candidacy.

Chavez was Quintero‘s Chief of Staff for years as he sat on the Fresno City Council.

When Quintero ran for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, Chavez took his seat on Fresno City Council when he won a special election.

Chavez Wednesday was critical of Quintero’s actions at the height of the COVID pandemic and the county’s handling of an incident where children who had been removed from their homes were found in deplorable conditions in a county building, with little adult supervision, back in 2021.

“As you know, they’re in charge of public health. We didn’t see that type of action from the current supervisor… And then the foster issue. That’s something that’s very near and dear to me, I’ve taken in children that are foster children, the system, I think right now needs a lot of work,” said Chavez.

Meanwhile, Garry Bredefeld said he’ll take on incumbent Steve Brandau for the supervisor seat in Fresno County Board District 2.

“We need fighters. We need people who are gonna stand up and lead. I’ve been doing that for six years, fighting all the radical, woke, leftist, socialist people who are trying to destroy our community,” said Bredefeld.

Supervisor Brandau did not get back to us Wednesday for comment on Bredefeld’s newly announced campaign, however, Bredefeld said the pair have talked about his candidacy.